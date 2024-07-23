Red Rock Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $35.7…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $35.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $486.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $474.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRR

