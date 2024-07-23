Range Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.7 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $530 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $641.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.