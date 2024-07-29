Rambus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $36.1 million…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rambus Inc. (RMBS) on Monday reported earnings of $36.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The memory chip designer posted revenue of $132.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $137.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rambus said it expects revenue in the range of $139 million to $157 million.

