Radware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 6:09 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $67.3 million in the period.

