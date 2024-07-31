QuidelOrtho: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $147.7 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $147.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.20. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $637 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QDEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QDEL

