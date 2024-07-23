Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $229 million.…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $229 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.5 billion to $9.58 billion.

