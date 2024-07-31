Qiagen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $183.5…

PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — PL VENLO, Netherlands (AP) — Qiagen NV (QGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $183.5 million in its second quarter.

The Pl Venlo, Netherlands-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The diagnostic products maker posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QGEN

