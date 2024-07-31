Q2 Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.1 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $172.9 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $171.5 million to $174.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $688.5 million to $692.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.