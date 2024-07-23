PulteGroup: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $809.1 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $809.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.58 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.