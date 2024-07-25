Provident Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported a loss…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The holding company for The Provident Bank posted revenue of $270.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $163.8 million.

