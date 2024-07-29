Provident Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Monday reported net income of $2…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Monday reported net income of $2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 28 cents.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.4 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $38.9 million.

