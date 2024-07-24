Prosperity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $111.6 million. The bank,…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $111.6 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $459 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $304.8 million, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.1 million.

