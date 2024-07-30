Pros Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Pros Holdings Inc. (PRO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The pricing and revenue-management software maker posted revenue of $82 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pros Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81.5 million to $82.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Pros Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $329 million to $331 million.

_____

