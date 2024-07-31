ProPetro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $357 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PUMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PUMP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.