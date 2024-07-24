PROG Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.8 million…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported net income of $33.8 million in its second quarter.

The Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $592.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $605 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.4 billion to $2.45 billion.

