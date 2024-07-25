Principal Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $353.1 million.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.63 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.87 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.07 billion, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.78 billion.

