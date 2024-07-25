Princeton Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $5.1 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (BPRN) on Thursday reported net income of $5.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Princeton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.1 million, beating Street forecasts.

Princeton Bancorp shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.54, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPRN

