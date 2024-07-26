Premier Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Friday reported net income of $16.2 million…

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Friday reported net income of $16.2 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Defiance, Ohio, said it had earnings of 45 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $61.3 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

