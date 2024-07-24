CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 542½ 555½ 537¼ 546 +3¼ Dec 567¾ 579½ 561¾ 570½ +2¾ Mar 588 599 583 590½ +1¾ May 595¾ 609¾ 595 601¾ +1½ Jul 601 613¾ 601 606 +2 Sep 611½ 622½ 611½ 619 +5½ Dec 624 636 624 629¾ +3 Est. sales 72,992. Tue.’s sales 68,688 Tue.’s open int 421,227, up 727 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 401½ 409½ 399 403½ +1 Dec 416½ 423¾ 414½ 417¾ +½ Mar 430 437½ 428¾ 432 +¾ May 440¼ 446¾ 438½ 442 +¾ Jul 447 453¼ 445½ 448¾ +½ Sep 449¼ 454 447¾ 450¼ Dec 455¾ 459½ 454½ 456 — ¾ Mar 468½ 470¼ 467 467 — ½ May 475¾ 475¾ 474 474 +½ Jul 476¼ 479¼ 475½ 477¼ Dec 456½ 458 455¼ 455¼ —1½ Dec 448¾ 448¾ 448¾ 448¾ — ¾ Est. sales 296,549. Tue.’s sales 367,044 Tue.’s open int 1,597,184, up 9,775 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 339 342 331 333½ —7½ Dec 334 337 327 327 —7 Mar 336½ 336½ 330 330 —6½ Est. sales 553. Tue.’s sales 512 Tue.’s open int 5,392 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1115¼ 1123¼ 1104½ 1115¼ —2¼ Sep 1069¾ 1075½ 1059 1062½ —9¼ Nov 1075 1080¼ 1063 1066¼ —9¼ Jan 1088½ 1093¼ 1077 1079¾ —9¾ Mar 1097 1101½ 1086¾ 1089 —9 May 1105 1109 1095½ 1097 —8¾ Jul 1111¼ 1116 1103 1104½ —8½ Aug 1103¼ 1110½ 1099 1099 —8½ Sep 1084¼ 1084¼ 1082¼ 1082¼ —6½ Nov 1084 1088½ 1076¾ 1079 —7 Est. sales 200,080. Tue.’s sales 297,986 Tue.’s open int 834,895

