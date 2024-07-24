CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|542½
|555½
|537¼
|546
|+3¼
|Dec
|567¾
|579½
|561¾
|570½
|+2¾
|Mar
|588
|599
|583
|590½
|+1¾
|May
|595¾
|609¾
|595
|601¾
|+1½
|Jul
|601
|613¾
|601
|606
|+2
|Sep
|611½
|622½
|611½
|619
|+5½
|Dec
|624
|636
|624
|629¾
|+3
|Est. sales 72,992.
|Tue.’s sales 68,688
|Tue.’s open int 421,227,
|up 727
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|401½
|409½
|399
|403½
|+1
|Dec
|416½
|423¾
|414½
|417¾
|+½
|Mar
|430
|437½
|428¾
|432
|+¾
|May
|440¼
|446¾
|438½
|442
|+¾
|Jul
|447
|453¼
|445½
|448¾
|+½
|Sep
|449¼
|454
|447¾
|450¼
|Dec
|455¾
|459½
|454½
|456
|—
|¾
|Mar
|468½
|470¼
|467
|467
|—
|½
|May
|475¾
|475¾
|474
|474
|+½
|Jul
|476¼
|479¼
|475½
|477¼
|Dec
|456½
|458
|455¼
|455¼
|—1½
|Dec
|448¾
|448¾
|448¾
|448¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 296,549.
|Tue.’s sales 367,044
|Tue.’s open int 1,597,184,
|up 9,775
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|339
|342
|331
|333½
|—7½
|Dec
|334
|337
|327
|327
|—7
|Mar
|336½
|336½
|330
|330
|—6½
|Est. sales 553.
|Tue.’s sales 512
|Tue.’s open int 5,392
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1115¼
|1123¼
|1104½
|1115¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|1069¾
|1075½
|1059
|1062½
|—9¼
|Nov
|1075
|1080¼
|1063
|1066¼
|—9¼
|Jan
|1088½
|1093¼
|1077
|1079¾
|—9¾
|Mar
|1097
|1101½
|1086¾
|1089
|—9
|May
|1105
|1109
|1095½
|1097
|—8¾
|Jul
|1111¼
|1116
|1103
|1104½
|—8½
|Aug
|1103¼
|1110½
|1099
|1099
|—8½
|Sep
|1084¼
|1084¼
|1082¼
|1082¼
|—6½
|Nov
|1084
|1088½
|1076¾
|1079
|—7
|Est. sales 200,080.
|Tue.’s sales 297,986
|Tue.’s open int 834,895
