CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 542½ 555½ 537¼ 546 +3¼
Dec 567¾ 579½ 561¾ 570½ +2¾
Mar 588 599 583 590½ +1¾
May 595¾ 609¾ 595 601¾ +1½
Jul 601 613¾ 601 606 +2
Sep 611½ 622½ 611½ 619 +5½
Dec 624 636 624 629¾ +3
Est. sales 72,992. Tue.’s sales 68,688
Tue.’s open int 421,227, up 727
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 401½ 409½ 399 403½ +1
Dec 416½ 423¾ 414½ 417¾
Mar 430 437½ 428¾ 432
May 440¼ 446¾ 438½ 442
Jul 447 453¼ 445½ 448¾
Sep 449¼ 454 447¾ 450¼
Dec 455¾ 459½ 454½ 456 ¾
Mar 468½ 470¼ 467 467 ½
May 475¾ 475¾ 474 474
Jul 476¼ 479¼ 475½ 477¼
Dec 456½ 458 455¼ 455¼ —1½
Dec 448¾ 448¾ 448¾ 448¾ ¾
Est. sales 296,549. Tue.’s sales 367,044
Tue.’s open int 1,597,184, up 9,775
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 339 342 331 333½ —7½
Dec 334 337 327 327 —7
Mar 336½ 336½ 330 330 —6½
Est. sales 553. Tue.’s sales 512
Tue.’s open int 5,392
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1115¼ 1123¼ 1104½ 1115¼ —2¼
Sep 1069¾ 1075½ 1059 1062½ —9¼
Nov 1075 1080¼ 1063 1066¼ —9¼
Jan 1088½ 1093¼ 1077 1079¾ —9¾
Mar 1097 1101½ 1086¾ 1089 —9
May 1105 1109 1095½ 1097 —8¾
Jul 1111¼ 1116 1103 1104½ —8½
Aug 1103¼ 1110½ 1099 1099 —8½
Sep 1084¼ 1084¼ 1082¼ 1082¼ —6½
Nov 1084 1088½ 1076¾ 1079 —7
Est. sales 200,080. Tue.’s sales 297,986
Tue.’s open int 834,895

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

