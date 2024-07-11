CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|543½
|561¼
|543½
|561¼
|+17¾
|Sep
|561
|580¾
|559½
|571
|+9½
|Dec
|583¾
|603½
|582½
|594¾
|+9¾
|Mar
|603½
|623
|602¼
|614
|+9
|May
|614¼
|633¼
|613
|625
|+9¼
|Jul
|620
|638
|618
|630¼
|+9½
|Sep
|630
|647
|630
|640¾
|+9¾
|Dec
|642½
|659
|642½
|652½
|+8½
|Est. sales 108,234.
|Wed.’s sales 102,078
|Wed.’s open int 409,676
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|411
|411
|407¾
|408
|+4¾
|Sep
|395¼
|403
|394¾
|399¾
|+4
|Dec
|407
|413¼
|406¼
|410¼
|+3
|Mar
|421
|427¼
|420¼
|424¼
|+3¼
|May
|430¾
|437
|430¼
|434¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|439¾
|445
|438½
|442½
|+3½
|Sep
|441¼
|446
|440¾
|444¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|447
|452
|447
|450½
|+2¾
|Mar
|457¾
|462
|457¾
|461
|+2½
|May
|464
|468
|464
|467¾
|+3
|Jul
|468¾
|472½
|468¾
|472½
|+3¾
|Dec
|444¾
|449¾
|444¾
|449
|+2
|Est. sales 531,340.
|Wed.’s sales 504,099
|Wed.’s open int 1,580,375,
|up 18,833
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|296¼
|315¾
|295¾
|315¾
|+19¾
|Dec
|306
|320¼
|303
|320¼
|+17
|Est. sales 648.
|Wed.’s sales 648
|Wed.’s open int 5,412,
|up 84
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1145
|1145
|1137
|1137
|—4¼
|Aug
|1113¼
|1124¾
|1108
|1113½
|+¼
|Sep
|1064¼
|1072
|1057¼
|1062¾
|—1
|Nov
|1067½
|1076
|1061½
|1067
|Jan
|1081¼
|1090¼
|1077
|1082½
|+½
|Mar
|1092½
|1100¾
|1088
|1093½
|+1½
|May
|1103¾
|1110¼
|1098½
|1103¼
|+1
|Jul
|1113
|1118¾
|1108¼
|1112¼
|+½
|Aug
|1114
|1114
|1109
|1109
|+¾
|Sep
|1093¾
|1094½
|1090¾
|1091
|+1
|Nov
|1085
|1091¼
|1081½
|1085
|—
|¾
|May
|1101
|1101
|1098½
|1098½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1104¼
|1105½
|1104¼
|1104½
|Nov
|1081
|1081½
|1078¼
|1081½
|+5
|Est. sales 246,920.
|Wed.’s sales 231,049
|Wed.’s open int 813,662
