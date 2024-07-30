Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.1 million in…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of $1.05.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $313.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $309 million.

