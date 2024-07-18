PPG Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $528 million. On…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $528 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.91 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.15 to $8.30 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG

