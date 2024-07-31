Powell Industries, Mastercard rise; Pinterest, Lantheus fall, Wednesday, 7/31/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), down $6.85 to $416.07.
The software giant reported weaker fourth-quarter revenue at its cloud computing business than Wall Street expected.
Mastercard Inc. (MA), up $13.35 to $460.80.
The processor of debit and credit card payments beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), up $1.73 to $68.78.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Pinterest Inc. (PINS), down $4.62 to $32.73.
The digital pinboard and shopping tool company’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Intel Corp. (INTC), up 55 cents to $30.68.
The chipmaker is reportedly planning to cut jobs.
Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), up $43.35 to $176.60.
The energy equipment company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), down $5.48 to $104.29.
The diagnostic imaging company trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Altria Group Inc. (MO), down $2.25 to $48.30.
The cigarette maker fell short of analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
