Potlatch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 4:37 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $320.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH

