Pool Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192.4 million.…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $192.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $4.99. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $4.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $11.05 to $11.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POOL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.