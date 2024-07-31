PNM Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Wednesday reported net income of $48.2 million…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) on Wednesday reported net income of $48.2 million in its second quarter.

The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $488.1 million in the period.

PNM Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.75 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNM

