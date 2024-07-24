Plexus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.1 million in its…

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.45 per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $960.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $979.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Plexus expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $990 million to $1.03 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

