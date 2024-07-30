PJT Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported profit of $28.3 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $360.2 million in the period.

