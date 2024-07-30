Pinterest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $853.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $885 million to $900 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PINS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PINS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.