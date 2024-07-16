Pinnacle Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.2…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.2 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $702.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $366.6 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.4 million.

