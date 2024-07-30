Phinia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Tuesday reported net income of $14…

Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for amortization costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $868 million in the period.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.42 billion to $3.58 billion.

