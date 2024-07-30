Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.01 billion. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

