P&G: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.14 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.53 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.72 billion.

P&G expects full-year earnings to be $6.91 to $7.05 per share.

