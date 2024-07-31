Perion Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $108.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $490 million to $510 million.

