Perdoceo Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $38.4 million in…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Wednesday reported earnings of $38.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 54 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.13 to $2.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRDO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRDO

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.