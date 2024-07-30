Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in…

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $60.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $299.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.6 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.2 billion.

