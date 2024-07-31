Penske: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $241.2 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $3.61 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.43 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

