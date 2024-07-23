PennyMac: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had net income of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $406.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.4 million.

