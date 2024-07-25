Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Penns Woods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Penns Woods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Thursday reported net income of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.5 million, topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PWOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PWOD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up