Pegasystems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million.…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $351.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $321.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.