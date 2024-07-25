Live Radio
PCB Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 25, 2024, 5:05 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $6.3 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $47.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

