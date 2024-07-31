PC Connection: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.2 million…

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1 per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $736.5 million in the period.

