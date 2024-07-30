Paypal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.8 billion.

Paypal expects full-year earnings to be $3.88 to $3.98 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.