Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $68 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $437.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $444 million to $449 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion.

