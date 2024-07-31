Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $69.2 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.35 billion to $6.55 billion.

