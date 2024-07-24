Pacific Premier Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.9…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $41.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $226.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $154.6 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.9 million.

