Ovintiv: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $340 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.53 billion.

