Otis Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Otis Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 6:10 AM

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $415 million.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period.

Otis Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.3 billion to $14.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTIS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

