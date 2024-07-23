Orrstown: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.7…

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $7.7 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

