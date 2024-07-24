Orion Marine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion Marine Group Inc. (ORN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The heavy civil marine contractor posted revenue of $192.2 million in the period.

Orion Marine expects full-year revenue in the range of $850 million to $900 million.

